Punjab CM Channi 'shoulder To Shoulder' With Protesting Farmers Against Agrarian Laws

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reiterated his support to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's three agrarian laws. Channi's cavalcade, as per a release from the Chief Minister's office, was passing through Ropar-Chamkaur Sahib Road when he sighted the farmers sitting on Dharna at a toll plaza near village Jhallian. Channi immediately asked the cavalcade to stop, and straight away went to the site of the Dharna. There, he reiterated his support to the just struggle being waged by the farming community, the release said.

To express his government's firm solidarity with the farmers against the black farm laws, Chief Minister @CharanjitChanni joins the farmers' dharna at the toll plaza of village Jhallian on his way from Rupnagar to Sri Chamkaur Sahib. pic.twitter.com/zvAyOPl02G — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) October 23, 2021

The chief minister said the Punjab government stands shoulder to shoulder with the farmers against these "draconian" farm laws. "We are duty-bound to safeguard the interests of the farmers and will continue to wholeheartedly extend support to your agitation until the anti-farmer agricultural laws are done away with," Channi was quoted as saying in the statement.

He alleged the three laws are the "culmination of the conspiracy to subjugate India's farmers for the advantage of a handful of crony capitalist friends of the Modi government".

Rs 1 crore for stadium in 'memories of farmers'

Earlier in the day, Charanjit Singh Channi also promised to grant Rs. 1 crore for the construction of a sports stadium at Haripur village in the “memory of farmers who sacrificed their lives during the agitation against farm laws”. Besides, the Chief Minister announced the construction of sixteen new sports stadiums in the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency during his third consecutive visit to the assembly segment.

CM @CharanjitChanni announced construction of 16 new sports stadiums in the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency during his third consecutive visit to the assembly segment. He also announced to reconstruct dilapidated buildings of health dispensaries and veterinary dispensaries. pic.twitter.com/v0LaQG8pEq — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) October 23, 2021

The impasse over the farm laws persists

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions over the three farm laws have come to a standstill. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19. So far, 6 states- Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi have passed a resolution in their respective assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws.

(With inputs from ANI)