Punjab CM Channi Submits Memorandum To Punjab Guv Purohit; Seeks Repealing Of Farm Laws

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and submitted a memorandum on the farmers' issue after Lakhimpur Violence

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and submitted a memorandum on the farmers' issue and reiterated the need to review and repeal the three farms passed by the Centre. The following development comes after violence erupted in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday in which 8 people died including 4 farmers. Channi was quoted by ANI on Monday where he condemned the Lakhimpur Violence and demanded arrest of the guilty as soon as possible. 

"We condemn the unfortunate incident that happened in Lakhimpur Kheri and guilty should be arrested. The reason behind this incident is three farm laws. I along with my ministers met Governor Banwarilal Purohit and gave him the memorandum to repeal the three farm laws," said Charanjit Singh Channi. 

Earlier on Monday, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa was detained by the UP Police. Randhawa, along with other Congress leaders was heading to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the deceased farmers. 

After Sukhjinder Randhawa was detained, Punjab CM Channi slammed the UP government and asked why the government is not letting any Congress leaders visit Lakhimpur? 

Lakhimpur-Kheri Violence

Violence erupted on October 3 when farmers were protesting against the three agricultural Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. One of the farmers was shot dead allegedly by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni. Two farmers were killed after his car ran over them. Prior to the incident, farmers were seen holding black flags displaying their disapproval of Maurya's helipad landing at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. In response to this, farmers began stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. 

The bodies of the four farmers were kept at the spot itself as farm leaders said that last rites will not be performed until their demands are met. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)  has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra's removal from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters. 

However, the UP government and the farmers union reached to an agreement and announced that the state government will give Rs 45 lakhs to the 4 farmers' families who lost their lives in Lakhimpur. Addressing a joint press conference flanked by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar added that Rs 10 lakhs will be given to the injured, a govt job for families' kin and probe headed by a retired High Court judge. Farmers have now allowed the police to take the victims' bodies for post-mortem after being assured of arrests soon.

Various opposition leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Navjot Singh, and others who were en route to meet the kind of the deceased farmers were detained by the UP Police. Punjab Former CM Amarinder Singh took expressed his sorrow while talking to Republic and urged the Centre to resolve the farmer's issue at top-most priority. 

Reportedly an FIR has also been filed against  Ashish Misra- son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni who had allegedly shot one of the farmers in the Lakhimpur Kher violence case.

