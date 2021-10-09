Punjab CM Channi Urges Centre To Ensure Immediate Coal Supply To Avert Power Crisis

Amid the reports of coal shortage being faced by several electricity-generating Thermal power plants across the country, states are rushing towards the Centre seeking immediate interference in the matter. Fearing long power cuts and outage of electricity, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday had knocked on the doors of the centre, urging them to maintain the supply of coal, as required by the state to avert power crisis.

Punjab CM Channi had asked the central government to urgently address the issue of coal shortage being faced by electricity-generating Thermal Power plants in Punjab and asked them to enhance the state’s coal supply as per its quota.

CM Channi moves to centre, demands immediate coal supply to meet needs

CM Channi inspected the ongoing coal shortage in the state and said that the state is lacking the supply of power and is not generating electricity to its full potential due to the unavailability of coal in sufficient capacity.



Chief Minister @CharanjitChanni urges Centre to ensure coal supply as per requirements to avert power crisis across the state. Chief Minister reiterates his government’s commitment to provide requisite power to agriculture sector. — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) October 9, 2021

CM Charanjit Singh Channi also criticized the Centre for insufficient coal supply, amid the PSPCL's agreements with several Coal India Ltd entities (CIL). However, he reaffirmed his government's commitment to providing electricity for irrigation of rice crops, which is required by the end of the crop cycle. He did say, however, that electricity outages are being enforced on household consumers in towns and villages in a bid to provide adequate supply to the farm sector and to preserve supply grid control.

Earlier today, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to PM Modi, seeking his urgent intervention on the depleting coal reserves in the capital, stating that the shortage can lead to an impending power crisis.

Punjab’s aggravated power shortage

Punjab is facing huge load shedding with the reports suggesting that many areas in the state observing power cuts in the range of two to three hours. This is because the state is witnessing a massive coal shortage, due to which the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) is forced to impose rational load shedding at several places and cut down the power generation.

As per the PSPCL officials, the power situation in the state is turning severe, as the organisation estimates that the coal stock is only left to provide electricity for 5 days."Plants are running at a reduced capacity," said the official to PTI. He went on to add that the plants are not being run at full capacity to conserve coal. The demand for power at present is about 9,000 megawatts (MW) in the state, however, the PSPCL is not able to meet the demand, due to a drastic shortage of coal.”

Officials added that, in addition to the need for power from the agriculture sector, the state's power requirements are being exacerbated by high daytime temperatures.

