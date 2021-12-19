Last Updated:

Punjab CM Channi Visits Golden Temple; Avers Agencies Are Probing Sacrilege Attempt

A day after the sacrilege attempt, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh visited Amritsar's Golden Temple on Sunday.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Punjab

Image: ANI


A day after the sacrilege attempt, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh visited Amritsar's Golden Temple on Sunday. In an exclusive conversation with Republic post visit, Channi said he was deeply affected by the incident. Underlining that he did not want to release a statement in the regard, Channi added that he had to, 'as a matter of duty.'

Condemning the incident, the Punjab Chief Minister said, "We appeal to the people of the State to respect & protect the religious centers of all religions, maintain communal harmony...It might be that some bad elements are causing this as Assembly elections are nearing." He added, "Our agencies are conducting a probe. We will get to the bottom of it."

Punjab Govt constitutes SIT to probe incident

Earlier on Sunday, the Punjab government formed a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe the attempted sacrilege at Amritsar's Golden Temple. Headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order of Amritsar, the SIT has been directed to produce the report in the next 48 hours.

READ | RSS rebukes attempted sacrilege at Golden Temple; asserts 'conspiracy should be exposed'

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister, who is also holding the Home portfolio, held a meeting with Civil and Police officers, including Police Commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira among others. Thereafter, the constitution of the SIT was announced.

READ | Golden temple sacrilege: Punjab DY CM Randhawa meets SGPC; says 'no ID found on accused'

"The SIT will get into the bottom of it," Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said on behalf of the Punjab Government." 

What happened at Golden temple?

At 5:45 PM on December 18, an unidentified youth attempted sacrilege in Golden Temple. Caught on CCTV, the man is seen crossing the barrier, barging into the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine and grabbing the golden sword (kirpan) and trying to grab the holy book before being stopped by the attendees. He was seen being dragged out of the shrine and later allegedly thrashed by the attendees that led to his death. 

READ | Golden Temple sacrilege: Punjab govt constitutes SIT to probe case; report in 48 hours

The police later shifted his body to a hospital and are trying to identify him via postmortem.

READ | SAD's Sukhbir Badal condemns Golden Temple sacrilege incident; says 'don't politicise'
Tags: Punjab, Channi, Golden Temple
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND