Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Rebukes Taliban Attack On Gurdwara Karte Parwan In Kabul

The act took place on Tuesday when unidentified terrorists claiming to be the Taliban stormed the Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul & vandalised the holy shrine

Deepan Chattopadhyay
Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday denounced the Taliban's attack on Kabul's Gurdwara Karte Parwan. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Channi blamed armed Taliban "officials" for the outrageous act and urged the Centre and External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar to discuss the matter on priority at the global level. The Punjab CM also assured that his support is with the Sikh community residing in Afghanistan.

SAD leader Sirsa condemns attack on Kabul Gurudwara

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the Taliban's attack on Kabul's Gurdwara Karte Parwan. Taking to Twitter, Sirsa said that around 15 to 16 heavily-armed terrorists claiming to be Taliban officials entered the gurdwara and demanded to search the premises. 

The Akali Dal leader who is also the President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee raised concerns over any future incidents and said that the Sikhs in Afghanistan are worried. Moreover, he also said that the Gurdwara officials met the local Taliban leader who claims to have no idea about the incident so far. Sirsa said that there is no information about the terrorists who attacked the Gurdwara. 

Gurdwara Karte Parwan vandalised

The incident occurred on Tuesday when unidentified terrorists claiming to be the Taliban stormed the Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the capital city of Afghanistan, Kabul, and vandalised the holy shrine. Moreover, the terrorists also took several people into custody after they barged into the gurdwara. Visuals of the incident manifest the armed men destroying the holy shrine. After the shocking incident, the local Gurdwara management rushed to the site, as per ANI.

The Karte Parwan Gurdwara, which the Taliban targetted on Tuesday, is located in the northwestern region of Kabul. This is also not the first time that the extremist group attacked Gurdwara. Earlier after the Taliban took Afghanistan, it removed the Sikh holy flag, Nishan Sahib from the roof of a Gurdwara in the Paktia province of Afghanistan before it was reportedly restored. The flag was removed from Gurdwara Thala Sahib which holds huge historical significance because it was visited by the founder of the Sikh religion, Sri Guru Nanak Dev. 

