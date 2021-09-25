Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi To Hold Cabinet Meet Every Tuesday

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that he will have weekly meetings on every Tuesday with ministers, legislators and other political office bearers from 11.30 am to 2.30 pm and a cabinet meeting at 3.00 pm.

In a tweet, the new Punjab CM informed, "I will meet Ministers, MLAs and other political office bearers at my office every Tuesday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and a Cabinet meeting will be held every Tuesday at 3:00 pm. I’ve also directed all the officers not to leave the office till the cabinet is going on[sic]."

The Chief Minister has also asked all the officers (administrative secretaries/heads of department) to remain in their offices during the cabinet meeting.

Punjab Cabinet expansion on Sunday

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to induct several new faces while at least five ministers from the Amarinder Singh cabinet — Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, Balbir Sidhu, Sadhu Singh Dharmasot, Sundar Shyam Arora, and Gurpreet Singh Kangad have been dropped from the Cabinet, according to the sources.

The names were finalised after Punjab CM held three rounds of meeting with the Congress leadership in Delhi. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Sunday at 4.30 pm.

As per sources, Rana Gurjeet, Manpreet Badal, Brahm Mohindra, Sukhbir Singh Sarkariya, Rajinder Bajwa, Gurkirat Kotli, Aruna Choudhary, Razia Sultana, Raja Varing, Dr Raj Kumar Verka, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Kaka Randeep Singh, Sangat Singh Giljiyan, Kuljeet Singh Nagra and Pargat Singh have been inducted into the new cabinet.

Amid fermenting relations between former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and the Gandhi family, the former Indian Army captain tweeted, "If a senior party leader like me can be treated like this, I wonder what the workers must go through!".

Channi takes oath as CM

On Monday, Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab along with his two deputies — OP Soni and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Amarinder Singh resigned on September 18 after a CLP meeting was called without his knowledge. Informing the party chief about his decision, he said, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust."

