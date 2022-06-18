Punjab CM Condemns Kabul Terror Attack; Appeals To Centre To Ensure Safety Of Minorities

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday strongly condemned multiple terror attacks on the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. Noting that bullets were fired at the devotees, the Punjab Chief Minister prayed for the safety of everyone and further appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Ministry to extend immediate assistance to ensure safety of minorities in Kabul.

The incident took place this morning after a group of Islamic State terrorists stormed into the Sikh shrine and started firing. While one person was killed in the attack, several members of the community were trapped inside the Gurudwara. Later, all the terrorists were eliminated by the Afghan security forces.

Strongly condemn the attack at Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. Have heard reports of shots being fired at devotees, I'm praying for everyone's safety. I urge PM @narendramodi ji and @MEAIndia for immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in Kabul. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 18, 2022

Earlier the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had also condemned the attack. Terming it a "coward terror act", SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami also wrote a letter to the Prime Minister's Office, Home Ministry, and the External Affairs Ministry urging them to immediately take concrete steps to ensure the safety of Afghan minorities - Sikhs & Hindus and further to evacuate them to India.

SGPC Chief S. Harjinder Singh strongly condemn terror attack on Gurdwara Karta-E-Parwan, Kabul in Afghanistan, in which Afghan minority Sikhs lost life & property. SGPC President has written an email to @PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @AmitShah @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar (1/4) — Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) (@SGPCAmritsar) June 18, 2022

India condemns Kabul terrorist attack

Following the deadly attack at the Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's capital city, the Ministry of External Affairs also condemned the attacks further expressing "deep concerns" over the reports.

"In response to media queries on reported attacks on a Gurudwara in Kabul, the Official Spokesperson Shri Arindam Bagchi said: We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," an official statement of the MEA read.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also reacted to the incident and said that the MEA is closely monitoring the situation.

"The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community", he tweeted.

Image: ANI