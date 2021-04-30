Punjab CM Defers Vaccination For 18+, Suspends Drive At Private Facilities Amid Shortage

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced a delay in the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive slated to commence from May 1, due to an alleged non-availability of vaccine doses. Apart from deferring the drive, the Punjab CM also announced that vaccination at private health facilities will remain suspended from Saturday.

"Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh says that due to non-availability of vaccine, phase three of vaccination of 18-45 age group cannot be started as scheduled," announced the Punjab Chief Minister's Office in an official release.

Vaccination at private health facilities suspended in Punjab

As per the Punjab Government, the balance of unutilised COVID vaccines had to be returned to the Government of India by all private health facilities by Friday evening. Post this, the facilities were left with no vaccine doses to administer to those over 45 years who had registered themselves for the drive.

Captain Amarinder Singh also noted that Punjab had received only 2 lakh doses of the COVID vaccine which was not sufficient to even meet two days worth of requirement for the 45+ age group. Amid the critical vaccine shortage, the state had no choice but to defer vaccination for all those above 18 years which was to begin tomorrow, he stated.

With the Centre liberalising the vaccine policy, Punjab has ordered over 30 lakh doses of Covishield for the age group of 18-45 years from the Serum Institute of India (SII) on April 26. However, as per the state, SII has stated that the order would only be completed in 4 weeks’ time.

Punjab on Thursday reported 138 COVID-19 deaths, which pushed the toll to 8,909, while 6,812 fresh cases took the tally to 3,64,910 in the state, as per the state health department.

(With Agency Inputs)