Punjab CM Distributes Sports Kits To Corona Volunteers On International Youth Day

Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh, launched the distribution of sports kits to Rural and Urban Corona Volunteers. These people had provided outstanding services during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic by helping the state government. This was done on the occasion of International Youth Day which is celebrated on August 12.

The CM himself distributed sports kits to 10 volunteers from his official residence, as a symbolic gesture of the launch. He interacted with the youth and appreciated their efforts for volunteering and helping to create awareness about health protocols and vaccination.

He posted a video on his Twitter handle of the occasion and his interaction with the youth and captioned it as, “Handed over Mission Fateh Sports Kits as a mark of appreciation to our #Covid19 volunteers who showed exemplary courage in the State’s fight against #Covid19. Total of 15,000 kits will be distributed. Urge them to work with same zeal until we fully defeat the virus.” He had also posted earlier in the day yesterday, “Our youth are the nation’s driving force as well embody its growth potential. Be it education, sports or defence, our youngsters always shine at the forefront. On #InternationalYouthDay, let us celebrate their hard work, dedication & enthusiasm towards nation-building.”

Punjab CM urged the youth to continue the COVID awareness program in lieu of expected third wave

The CM also urged them to continue their awareness campaign given the expected third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that could hit the country. Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi asked the CM to lead a mega youth conference, scheduled to be held in September-October. Sodhi also mentioned a marathon with a participation of over 1.5 lakh youth that has been planned, but the date was not mentioned.

DPS Kharbanda, Director of Sports and Youth Services, says that the has formed 14,236 such groups across the state under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioners. This has been done in consultation with the local MPs and MLAs. Social Security and Woman and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary, MLA Sultanpur Lodhi Navtej Singh Cheema and Principal Secretary of Chief Minister Tejveer Singh were present, as well, at this occasion.

(IMAGE: PTI)