Punjab CM Expresses Concerns Over UK COVID Variant; Claims High Transmission Among Youth

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday expressed concern over rising cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 in the state, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand the vaccination to those under the age of 60 years.

While addressing a press conference, Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM, said that at least 81% of the latest 401 samples sent by Punjab for genome sequencing show a new UK Covid variant, which was found to be affecting young people more. As per the Punjab Government, the new mutant has proven to be more portent for the younger population and has been found to be infecting young people more.

A team from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has also visited the state to review the increase in positivity. As per the state, from the 401 more samples, collected between 1.1.2021 to 10.3.2021, which were sent to NCDC for genome sequencing the presence of B.1.1.7 variant in 326 COVID samples. Notably, the B.1.1.7 variant is responsible for 98% of the new cases in the UK and 90% in Spain. It is said to be 70% more transmissible than the original virus.

Reacting to the rising cases of COVID-19 amongst the younger population, the Punjab CM has urged PM Modi to open up the vaccination for a bigger section of the populace. Captain Amarinder Singh also urged the people to strictly adhere to all Covid safety protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Centre opens vaccination for those above 45 yrs from April 1

Earlier in the day, amid the surge in the cases of Coronavirus in India, the Centre announced that all persons above 45 years of age would be allowed to get themselves vaccinated under the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination which will start from April 1. So far, under the second phase, those above 60 years and those above 45 years with co-morbidities were allowed to be themselves inoculated apart from the frontline and healthcare workers.

Addressing a press conference, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar remarked, "As per the advice by scientists and world scientist bodies, 2nd dose can be administered between 4th and 8th week, particularly for COVISHIELD. We appeal that all above 45 should take the vaccine as early as possible that will provide them shield against Coronavirus."