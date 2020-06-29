Punjab CM Halts Process Of Distributing Smartphones Due To Chinese Connection With Company

After the Galwan valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the Punjab government has also taken on the Chinese companies. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh while addressing the press conference clearly mentioned that the government had ordered smartphones for students but now the government is verifying the Chinese connection with mobile companies.

He added that if the company is having equities with China the government will withdraw the order of smartphones. Distributing the smartphones among the students was the poll promise of Punjab Congress during 2017 assembly polls. Following the line of promise, the government had invited the applications from the students and prepared the list distribution list.

In the first phase, final year college students were supposed to receive the smartphones. It was clearly mentioned by Captain following the line of nationalism that the government will withdraw the order if Chinese involvement in a mobile company emerges. Further, he also said that the order of smartphones was given to an Indian company by the government but further if the company tied up China government it will not take the order.

Punjab CM Amarinder was clear on his stand against the Chinese incursion and has also shown trust in the government of India to handle the situation. Meanwhile, the CM also made it clear no anti-social elements will be tolerated neither on borders and nor inside the state.

When the question about Rahul Gandhi’s statement of 'Surender Modi' was asked, Capt refused to comment on the issue and said that he will speak only on facts of Galwan valley.

Image-PTI