COVID: Punjab CM Imposes Stricter Lockdown Measures; Daily Night Curfew From 7 Pm To 5 Am

Amid Unlock 3.0, the government of Punjab has imposed a stricter weekend lockdown on Thursday. The CM of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a series of emergency measures, including the extension of weekend lockdown with daily night curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m within all city limits, starting from Friday, to curb the spread of the virus.

"We need to be tough without affecting the state’s economic activity," said the CM Amarinder Singh.

DGP Dinkar Gupta has also been requested to strictly enforce compliance of rules with regard to the number of persons allowed to attend weddings and funerals, and also to ensure the total ban on political gatherings till the end of the month when the situation will be reviewed.

CM Singh also urged the DGP to crack the whip on all political protests and gatherings, and asked his own party, Punjab Congress, leadership to enforce the ban strictly.

"Each death that has been caused gives me immense pains, and the projections for the coming weeks are grim," said the CM while pointing towards the 920 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state so far.

As per the directives issued by the Chief Minister during a video conference meeting with top officials to review the COVID situation in the state, any kind of gathering shall remain completely banned. Workspaces, both government and private would work at 50% capacity till August 31.

Concerned officials have also been directed to restrict visitors in government offices and encourage the use of online grievance redressal systems.

In the five worst-affected districts of the state, which include Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), the number of people inside the vehicles also has been restricted.



The buses and other means of public transport would operate with 50% of their total capacity and private four-wheelers are also forbidden from carrying more than three passengers.

The collectors of these five districts have been directed to allow only 50% of the non-essential shops to open on a daily basis, primarily to check the crowd.

"The state was in a health emergency situation and the imposition of harsh measures is necessary," further added Punjab CM.

"The measures may become more intense in the coming days to curb the spread. Though the cases are mainly concentrated in the urban areas, however rural areas are also seeing an increase," added Singh.

The CM further mentioned that "if needed, restrictions on travel too might be imposed."

As of Thursday, the total number of active cases in the state stood at 2460, with about 22703 cured, migrated, or discharged and 921 deaths.

