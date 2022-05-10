Punjab CM Holds Key Meet On Mohali Blast; Asserts 'strict Punishment For Perpetrators'

Shortly after concluding a key meeting with Punjab DGP and other senior officials at his residence on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asserted that an investigation has been initiated and those trying to ruin Punjab's atmosphere will not be spared. He was seen answering media questions right outside his residence after the meeting was concluded.

While speaking to the media after the meeting, he said that a report has been sought from the DGP and other intelligence officers over the explosion that took place in Mohali last night. "Some have been arrested, more will be arrested. Strict punishment will be given to the perpetrators. Things will be more clear by evening as the probe is on", he added.

In addition to this, he further went on to claim that there is a strong brotherhood in Punjab however, attempts are being made to spoil the environment in the state.

Earlier in the morning, the chief minister called for a meeting at his residence at 10:00 AM with DGP and senior officials seeking a report on the course of action so far in the matter.

मोहाली में हुए ब्लास्ट की जांच पुलिस कर रही है। जिसने भी हमारे पंजाब का माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश की उसे बख़्शा नहीं जाएगा। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 10, 2022

Taking to Twitter, he also said that the police have been investigating the matter and people trying to spoil the atmosphere in Punjab will not be spared. Following the Mohali blast incident, he also took the complete details of the matter from the Punjab DGP and was in constant touch with senior officers.

Mohali attack to be probed by NIA team

The attack took place on Monday after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was hurled at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. The attack at the high-security building in Sector 77 of Mohali has major security concern in the city. While the grenade landed on the third floor of the building, it luckily did not explode and major damage was averted.

However, it led to shattered windows on the floor.

Following this, presently the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been roped in to probe the attack. As per sources, primary information regarding the blast that raised the security concern has been passed to the NIA and a dedicated team of officials is set to visit the spot soon.

Image: PTI/ANI