Punjab CM Hosts Farewell For Outgoing Chief Secretary Janjua

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday hosted a farewell for the outgoing Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua here.

On this occasion, Mann said Janjua, who is superannuating on Friday, served on various positions during his distinguished career of 34 years as an IAS officer.

Janjua while thanking the chief minister said it is for the first time in the history of the state that a CM hosted a farewell party for a CS on retirement.

Mann said the Punjab government has taken several "pro-people" decisions in the last one year and the CS played a key role in its implementation.

It was quite challenging to implement the decision to regularise services of contractual teachers, but Janjua meticulously ensured the smooth implementation of all these welfare decisions of the government with the utmost dedication, said Mann in a statement here.

He also lauded Janjua for ensuring that people will get the benefits of various pro-people and development-oriented schemes of state government at the grassroots level.

Extending his warm wishes to Janjua for the future, Mann said his vast experience of serving at different positions was of great help to the state government.

Welcoming the newly appointed Chief Secretary Anurag Verma (1993-batch IAS officer), the Mann exuded confidence that he will discharge his responsibility to implement the pro-people initiatives and programmes of the government to the grassroots level with utmost dedication.

Describing administrative officers as the backbone of the government, he said all the officers serving in various capacities are like a family to him adding that it is heartening to see that all of them are working tirelessly for the betterment and progress of the state.