Punjab CM Implements 'One MLA One Pension' Act; Govt To Save Rs 19.53 Crore Tax Money

The Punjab Government has implemented the 'One MLA One Pension Act' in the state, following the assent from Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Saturday, August 13. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter to inform that the Governor had approved the bill that will help save a lot of tax for the public.

"I am very happy to inform Punjabis that Hon'ble Governor has approved the "One MLA-One Pension" bill...Govt has issued a notification. This will save a lot of tax for the public," he tweeted, along with the state notification.

One MLA-One Pension bill

On May 2, the Aam Aadmi Party government approved the “one MLA, one pension” move, which makes former legislators eligible for a single pension irrespective of the number of terms served by them. Governor Purohit had returned the ordinance on May 25, asking the state government to introduce the Bill to the June session of the Punjab assembly.

Subsequently, the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022 was tabled and passed by the assembly in July.

"The Punjab State Legislature Members Amendment Bill is aimed at ensuring admissibility of pension to the members of the Assembly for a single term only (irrespective of the number of terms served)."

The state government is expected to save around Rs 19.53 crore annually on account of providing pensions to former MLAs for a single term.

The AAP government had earlier announced the “one MLA, one pension” concept and said former MLAs would get a pension for only one term. The bill was moved by cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.