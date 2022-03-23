Punjab CM launches anti-corruption helpline

Chandigarh, Mar 23 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched an anti-corruption helpline that will allow people to upload videos of officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices.

Punjab's Vigilance Bureau will examine the complaints received -- in recorded video or audio formats -- on the anti-corruption helpline and take action.

A dedicated team of police officials has also been set up for this purpose, said official sources here, adding that the helpline would work round-the-clock.

Mann launched the number -- 9501200200 -- on the martyrdom day of legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, and called it "an anti-corruption action line".

Mann, who was sworn-in as chief minister on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, sought support of the people in order to "root out" corruption within a month.

"I had promised to you that I will launch a phone number on March 23 which will be called as an anti-corruption action line," said Mann in a video message.

"The number is 9501200200," said Mann, asking people to send videos of those who demand bribe or commission for any work.

Mann said the staff will inquire into the complaints and whosoever is found guilty, be it an officer, minister or an MLA, will face strict action.

He also urged people to share only corruption-related videos on the number.

"In this campaign, I need the support of three crore Punjabis. If you support, we will make Punjab a corruption-free state within a month," said Mann.

Mann said his government was committed to ensure clean and transparent governance.

"Our government will take the message of martyrs to each and every house so that the dreams of martyrs could be realised," he added.

Mann had announced to launch the anti-corruption helpline on March 23, the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

At that time, Mann had said it would be his "personal WhatsApp number".

Earlier on Wednesday, Mann paid tributes to the three freedom fighters at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur and at Khatkar Kalan in SBS Nagar district.

In his tweet, Mann said, "Let's make Punjab a corruption-free and prosperous state by realising the dreams of the great martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the country's freedom." The Punjab government has also declared a holiday on March 23 on the martyrdom day of the freedom fighters. PTI CHS VSD RHL

