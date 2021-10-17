Punjab CM launches 'Mera Ghar Mere Naam' scheme

Dinanagar (Gurdaspur), Oct 17 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday launched 'Mera Ghar Mere Naam' scheme to give ownership rights to people living in houses within the 'lal lakir' of villages and cities.

'Lal lakir' refers to land that is part of the village habitation and is used for non-agriculture purposes only.

Addressing a gathering during a state-level function organised here, the chief minister, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Revenue Minister Aruna Chaudhary, envisioned that this scheme will give much needed assistance to all the people, especially those from needy and underprivileged strata. He said that earlier this scheme was launched only for the residents of villages but now it is being extended to the eligible residents of the cities within the 'lal lakir'. Channi said that the Revenue department has been mandated to undertake drone survey of such residential properties both in rural and urban areas for digital mapping.

The chief minister said that subsequently all the eligible residents after proper identification or verification will be given the property cards (sanads) to give ownership rights to them in a time-bound manner. He said that prior to this, the beneficiaries will be given a time of 15 days to file their objections and incase no reply is received from them, the property card will be issued that will serve the purpose of registry against which they can avail loans from banks or even sell their properties, thus enhancing its monetary value. Channi also mentioned that the people residing in houses in old localities (mohallas) since long will also be covered under the scheme, according to an official statement.

The chief minister said that another scheme 'Basera' is providing relief to people residing in slum areas outside the 'lal lakir' by giving ownership rights to them.

He said that by Diwali, the state government will ensure ownership rights to people under this scheme. Channi said these pro-people initiatives are aimed at giving relief to people. PTI VSD SUN KJ KJ

