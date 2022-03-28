Punjab CM Mann Announces Door-to-door Delivery Of Ration; Kejriwal Assures Implementation

Newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, through a video message, has announced that the government will be providing rations at the doorsteps of Punjab residents so that the people, especially the elderly, will not have to wait in queue for long hours to get ration.

He said, “Often they have to leave their day’s work to get the ration. Old women have to walk for kilometres to get it from ration depots."

CM Bhagwant Mann also alleged that the ration which reaches people is often of poor quality and that the incumbent government will make sure this does not continue further. Addressing the problem of poor-quality rations, Mann said, "But the poor have no choice but to eat it. However, now the AAP is all set to change this. The good-quality ration will be packed in clean gunny bags and delivered to people’s doorstep."

Kejriwal's message to Punjab

After the announcement of the Punjab CM, AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a video message to the people of Punjab assured them that the plan of door-to-door ration announced by Bhagwant Mann will be implemented soon in the state.

Kejriwal alleged that the Centre has stopped the implementation of the same in Delhi. He said, "Today, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has announced doorstep delivery of ration... it'll be implemented soon. We've been struggling to implement it in Delhi for the last 4 years; we planned out everything but the Centre's BJP govt stopped it."

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann regularises jobs of 35,000 temporary employees

In an announcement on March 22, the AAP said that its government has started the process of making the jobs of 35,000 group C and D employees permanent. Earlier, the government used to hire these employees on a contractual basis but now as per the announcement of Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Secretary of the state has been asked to put an end to contractual hiring and outsourcing of recruitments.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly in the recent elections. Mann has vowed a crackdown on corruption as well as a raft of social reforms for the people of the state.