Last Updated:

Punjab CM Mann Calls On KCR In Hyderabad

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday called on his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao here at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Rao, an official release said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Punjab CM

Image: PTI


Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday called on his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao here at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Rao, an official release said.

Both the leaders are discussing various national issues, it further said.

"Punjab Chief Minister Shri Bhagwant Singh Mann reached Pragati Bhavan...Discussions are going on with CM KCR on various national issues, politics," it said.

Mann is in the city to have an interactive meeting with captains of industry of Telangana. 

READ | Power purchase pacts signed by previous governments to be reviewed: Punjab CM Mann
READ | Accord top priority to securing justice for weaker and underprivileged sections: Punjab CM to legal fraternity
READ | Charanjit Channi is back! Ex-Punjab CM returns to India after poll debacle 'disappearance'
READ | 'Drinking & driving the state': Akali Dal's Harsimrat Badal lashes out at Punjab CM Mann

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT