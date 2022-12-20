Punjab CM Mann Calls On KCR In Hyderabad

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday called on his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao here at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Rao, an official release said.

Both the leaders are discussing various national issues, it further said.

"Punjab Chief Minister Shri Bhagwant Singh Mann reached Pragati Bhavan...Discussions are going on with CM KCR on various national issues, politics," it said.

Mann is in the city to have an interactive meeting with captains of industry of Telangana.