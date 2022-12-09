Punjab CM Mann Discusses Border Fencing Issue With Shah; HM Assures Release Of Pending RDF

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday in Delhi where the two discussed ways to solve the border issue and eradicate the cases of intrusions.

Speaking to ANI, Mann said that they conversed on multiple topics including the release of the Rural Development Fund (RDF) which the Punjab government has been seeking from the Centre.

"Due to the mistakes of the previous governments, we have even changed the act now. He (Amit Shah) assured that the fund will be approved," Mann said. Punjab is demanding the release of Rs 2,800 crore from the Centre under RDF, which the Centre refused to do earlier in November.

Notably, Punjab is yet to receive the RDF for three procurement seasons as the funds have not been released since the Kharif marketing season last year. However, in August, Union minister Piyush Goyal accepted the demand to release Rs 1,760 crore outstanding RDF after a meeting with Mann.

Border fencing issues also discussed

The Punjab CM said that he also brought the issue of fencing along the border to the Home Minister's attention. "Met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah today and asked for shifting the barbed wire on the border, strengthening the police to prevent the ever-increasing incidents of drones and to punish the perpetrators of the most important acts of blasphemy in the law," Mann tweeted.

He also said that there are many areas where the barbed fences are four kilometres inward from the border and a lot of land area is left beyond the fencing. "A lot of farmers have to show their ID to cross to that side for farming. This also consumes BSF's time as they accompany the farmers during their work. So we want that the fences be shifted as far as possible," Mann said. "Even if they shift the fencing to 200 metres from the border, a lot of land area would be left for the farmers. He assured that the government will try to implement the idea," he added.

He revealed that modernisation of Punjab police was also requested as there are lots of drone intrusions in Punjab by terrorists and those trying to smuggle drugs into the state. "We want to equip the police with the latest technology. We work with the BSF, a lot of drones are caught, many gangsters are caught. There are drugs coming in from the other side," Mann said.