Punjab CM Mann Exhorts G20 Delegates To Be Ambassadors Of Glorious Heritage, Peace And Progress

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday exhorted visiting delegates of a G20 meet to be the "ambassadors of glorious heritage, peace, progress and prosperity" of the state across the globe.

Mann, who hosted a dinner for the delegates in the precincts of the Gobindgarh Fort, said Punjab was fortunate to have got the opportunity to host the G20 Education Working Group meeting. The three-day meet concluded on Friday.

He urged the dignitaries to be the ambassadors of the "glorious heritage, peace, progress and prosperity of the state in every nook and corner of the world".

Punjab is the sacred land of great gurus, saints, seers and prophets, said Mann, adding that ever since its inception, Punjab has remained the cradle of Indian civilisation and culture.

He said right from heralding an era of green revolution to safeguarding the frontiers of the country valiantly, Punjabis have left no stone unturned to serve the country in their own humble way. The chief minister said that besides being the nation's food bowl, Punjab also has a distinction of producing several renowned entrepreneurs and industrialists.

Mann said that "it is a matter of great pride and honour for us that hardworking Punjabis who are known across the globe for their enterprising skill, resilience and acumen since long have made enormous contribution towards the socio economic development not only in their state, country but also globally".