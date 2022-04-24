Punjab CM Mann, Kejriwal Visit Govt Schools & Mohalla Clinics In Delhi To Review Progress

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, will visit government schools and mohalla clinics in Delhi on April 25. As per sources, Education and Health Ministers and top officials of both the states will also be present during the visit. The Punjab CM will embark on a two-day visit to the national capital on Monday. It is pertinent to mention here that affordable healthcare was a major poll promise of the AAP administration in Delhi.

As per reports, AAP is mulling the implementation of health and education models of Delhi in Punjab as well. With respect to this, Bhagwant Mann's April 25 visit alongside senior officials holds significance. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced that his Punjab counterpart and the latter's ministers will visit government schools in Delhi to witness the 'remarkable improvement' in the field of education and healthcare carried out by the AAP administration in the national capital.

Earlier in April, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had also paid a visit to the government schools and mohalla clinics alongside the Delhi Chief Minister. Stalin, back then, stated that his government is replicating the model of Delhi's government schools in Tamil Nadu.

'BJP Is Scared Of AAP': Arvind Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal informed that the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be preponed. The Delhi CM stated that the reason for the likely preponement of the election dates was the BJP's fear of AAP as a rising force in both these states. In 2018, Gujarat went to the polls in two phases on December 9 and 14 whereas the voting for the Himachal Pradesh election took place on November 9. According to the Delhi CM, the reason for the likely preponement of the election dates was the BJP's fear of AAP as a rising force in both these states.