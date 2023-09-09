Punjab CM Mann Lashes Out At Previous Dispensations For Ignoring Merit In Providing Jobs

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 560 Punjab Police sub-inspectors and expressed hope that they will discharge their duties with honesty and dedication.

Mann also alleged previous dispensations never bothered to provide jobs on merit and claimed that favouritism was prevalent and bribes had to be given to secure employment.

The AAP leader said his government has ensured that only eligible and deserving candidates are recruited on the basis of merit.

Mann claimed the appointment of these newly-inducted sub-inspectors was delayed by two years due to the "apathy" of previous dispensations and said it is a matter of pride that his government has provided more than 35,000 jobs to youngsters in various departments.

According to an official statement, Mann said merit and transparency have been the twin pillars on the basis of which jobs are being provided to the state's youngsters.

He added that 95 per cent of the youngsters selected for these 560 posts are domiciles of the state. They have all cleared the Punjabi language exam on merit.

The chief minister further announced that the state government will soon embark on a major drive to recruit 1,700 constables.

Mann also took a dig at previous dispensations for "rampant corruption" during their tenures.

Taking on Amrinder Singh Raja Warring -- the Congress' state unit chief and a former transport minister -- Mann alleged that he had "minted money illegally by installing bodies of buses from Rajasthan". The details of this "scam" will be shared in the coming days to prove how Punjab's money was plundered.

Mann went on to add that he can never think of using public money for personal use.

He also slammed the opposition parties for misleading people.

The opposition leaders are upset because they cannot digest the smile on the faces of the youngsters who have got jobs, Mann said.

The chief minister also claimed that he does not require any "certificate" from anyone regarding his love for Punjab and Punjabis.

However, in a post on X, senior Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said, "Dear Bhagwant Mann, six out of seven sub-inspectors of only Mansa district recruited by your government are from Haryana and then you want Punjab youths not to go to other countries?"

The chief minister also dared Warring and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia to clear the Punjabi language test with 45 per cent marks and said they would be given a month's preparation time.

Taking on former finance minister and BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal, Mann claimed he used to read Punjabi newspapers for him as he was not well versed with the language.

Every minute, the Punjab government is working tirelessly for the comprehensive development of the state and the prosperity of its people, Mann said.

Speaking about the Punjab Police, Mann said the force has a glorious legacy of serving the state with hard work, dedication and commitment.

The Punjab government has raised the Sadak Surakhya Force (Road Safety Force) to check road accident fatalities and streamline traffic. This first-of-its-kind specialised force will be pivotal to saving lives. The force will be entrusted with checking rash driving and streamlining vehicular traffic, he said.

Initially, 144 vehicles equipped with modern gadgets will be deployed at every 30 kilometres to man the roads. The vehicles will also have a complete medical kit for emergency treatment to people in need, Mann said.