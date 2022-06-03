Punjab CM Meets Sidhu Moosewala's Family Amid Tight Security, Protests In Moosa Village

In a key development, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived at the late singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala's residence in Moosa village. CM Mann’s visit to meet Sidhu Moosewala's kin comes amid speculations that he had postponed the plan due to anger at the village. Earlier in the day, Moosa villagers crowded outside the Moosewala residence to oppose AAP leaders’ entry into the late singer’s residence.

Amid speculations, Punjab CM Mann has now reached Sidhu Moosewala’s residence and talked to the late singer’s parents. Earlier, high drama erupted outside Moosewala's residence ahead of the Punjab CM’s proposed visit. Police officials were forced to pacify angry villagers, who raised slogans against the CM Mann-led state government, accusing it for the lack of security that led to the singer’s killing. CM Mann was scheduled to reach the Moosewala residence at 8 AM and finally arrived by 10 AM due to the angry protests in the area.

AAP accuses Congress of drama outside the Moosewala residence

Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Kang on Friday also alleged that an ex-MLA of Congress and his supporters were the ones creating drama outside the Moosewala residence. The party accused Congress of using the situation for political mileage. Kang further added that the people of Punjab will not forgive Congress for always politicising situations, even during someone’s death.

It is pertinent to note that heavy security was deployed at the Moosa village ahead of the CM’s visit. The public outrage against the AAP government came after it withdrew the late singer’s security and published details of the same in the public domain. BJP leader Harjeet Grewal also slammed the AAP government over the lack of security in Punjab amid CM Mann’s visit to the Moosewala residence. He said that the AAP government was struggling to control the law and order situation in the state of Punjab.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/ PTI