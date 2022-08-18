Last Updated:

Punjab CM Mann Orders Probe Into Fraud By Chit Fund Company

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday ordered a probe into the alleged fraud committed by a chit fund company. Mann shared this information through his Twitter handle.      

Written By
Press Trust Of India
bhagwant mann

Image: PTI


Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday ordered a probe into the alleged fraud committed by a chit fund company. Mann shared this information through his Twitter handle.      

“A high-level probe has been ordered into the chit fund company 'Pearl' which created moveable and immovable assets worth billions of rupees by looting people's hard-earned money of people of Punjab…detail will be made public soon,” said Mann in a tweet. 

The Pearls group had allegedly cheated many people in various parts of the country by illegally operating different investment schemes. Before coming to power, Mann during his election campaign had promised that after the formation of AAP government, the hard-earned money of people, who are the victims of Ponzi scam, will be returned by confiscating assets of chit fund companies.

READ | India 75: CWG 2022 silver medalist Tulika Mann flags off Tiranga cycle rally in Delhi
READ | Punjab CM Mann vows to open new institutions to enable students pursue education in India
READ | Time has come to weed out corruption, communalism to fulfil dreams of freedom fighters: Bhagwant Mann
READ | On I-Day, Bhagwant Mann dedicates 75 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' to people of Punjab    

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT