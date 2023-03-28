Punjab CM Mann Takes On Akal Takht Jathedar Gaini Harpreet Singh On 24 Hrs Ultimatum

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann came down strongly on Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on his 24 hours ultimatum to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to release all Sikh youths apprehended by the Punjab Police during police crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates in the state.

Accusing Jathedar of politicising the situation and favouring the Badals, CM Mann took him for provoking people through an ultimatum against the AAP government. He even went on to say that several Jathedars had been used by the Badals for their vested interests.

Launching a verbal attack on Twitter, the Punjab CM wrote, "Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib ji. Everyone knows you and SGPC have been favoring the Badals. Look at the history. Many Jathedars were used by the Badals for their own selfishness. It would be good if you gave an ultimatum in the sacrilege and missing images of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji."

Mann reportedly referred to the incidents related to the theft of a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot in the year 2015. Additionally, handwritten sacrilegious posters, and torn pages of the holy book were found scattered at Bargari in Faridkot. Not only this, in another case took place in the year 2020, 328 copies referred to as 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib had gone missing from the records of the publication house of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The CM lashed at the Jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, for provoking the sentiments of people. His response came a day after the Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpeet Singh had given a 24-hour ultimatum to his government to release all the Sikh youths who were held during the police crackdown against Amritpal Singh.

As per reports, the Jathedar of Akal Takht in Amritsar had called a special gathering of various Sikh organizations to discuss the current situation in Punjab, which has arisen after March 18, following action taken by the state's police against 'Waris Punjab De' chief.