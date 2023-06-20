Punjab CM Mann Urges People To Prioritise Health, Practice Yoga To Beat Stress

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday detailed the benefits of doing Yoga and urged people to prioritise their health. Addressing a gathering at 'CM di Yogshala' function in Jalandhar, he said Yoga is an ancient Indian practice which can help beat stress, tension and depression.

Mann along with nearly 15,000 people present at the venue, including AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, performed Yoga exercises at the event.

Urging people to give priority to their health, he said if one is healthy, it will lead to positivity in one's actions too. "God has given us this life and we should make the most of it," he said.

The chief minister also urged people to lead a simple life and said those who get into wrong things should understand that it leads to nowhere. "I want Punjab to be healthy... when we are healthy, we spread positive energy around. When we go to our factories, offices or other places, we spread more positive energy through our actions," he said.

Mann said his government has already announced that if a group of at least 25 people wishes to do Yoga in their 'mohalla' or locality, then all one has to do is give a missed call on the given phone number, and the Punjab government will provide free Yoga teachers. Notably, the world will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21.