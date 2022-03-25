Punjab CM orders FIR against clerk after plaint on anti-corruption helpline

Chandigarh, Mar 25 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday ordered the registration of an FIR against a woman clerk after a complaint against her was received on the anti-corruption helpline, said AAP leader Malwinder Singh Kang here.

The Punjab CM had launched the anti-corruption helpline on March 23 and it allows people to upload videos of officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices.

Kang said the clerk was posted at the tehsildar office in Jalandhar.

She demanded a bribe of Rs 4.80 lakh from the complainant to get a job done, official sources said.

"I received a complaint on our anti-corruption action helpline. Directed the authorities for immediate investigation, those caught asking for bribes will face severe consequences. Corruption won't be tolerated in Punjab now," Mann said in a tweet. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

