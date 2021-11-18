Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday informed that all cases lodged in connection with farmers' protests and stubble burning are being quashed. Channi informed about the decision during a high-level meeting with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). Additionally, he has also said that all cases lodged in connection with farmers' protests are being quashed. However, the Punjab Chief Minister has also urged farmers not to burn the stubble as it causes pollution and has vowed to remain strict.

"We want no farmer to burn stubble, we'll be strict. But cases lodged so far in connection with stubble burning, are being quashed. I request them to not burn stubble, it causes pollution," said Charanjit Singh Channi

"Farmers shouldn't be blamed for pollution": BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday had said that farmers or stubble burning should not be blamed for air pollution. Tikait was citing a Supreme Court observation. In addition, Tikait also demanded an apology from those holding the farming community responsible for pollution woes, especially in the national capital.

"Those labelling farmers as villains for air pollution due to stubble burning must apologise to farmers. The Supreme Court has also said it is not right to hold farmers responsible because only 10 per cent of the pollution is caused by stubble and that too for one-and-a-half to two months," Tikait tweeted in Hindi

Punjab CM cancels FIR against farm laws protestors

Meanwhile, during the high-level meeting, Channi has also decided to cancel all the FIRs registered against the farm laws protestors by the Punjab Police. He had chaired a crucial meeting with 32 farm unions of the SKM. The farmer unions had put forth a list of demands revolving around agrarian issues like procurement of crops, damage due to weather conditions and land acquisition disputes. While listening to the farmers' demands, the Punjab Chief Minister announced to cancel the FIR registered by the Punjab Police against farm law protestors.

With PTI inputs