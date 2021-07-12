Punjab CM Reviews Power Crisis; Orders Removal Of Restrictions On Industries 'immediately'

In what may seem like a huge relief for the industries based in Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered the immediate withdrawal of all power regulatory restrictions that were imposed on industries across the state. In a meeting called to review the power situation in the state, the Chief Minister was informed about the resumption of generation at one of the three non-functional units at Talwandi Sabo Thermal plant, after which he directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to ease off all power regulatory restrictions on industrial consumers across the state with immediate effect.

With this order by the Punjab CM, all industries across the state, including those using continuous power round the clock (Textile, Chemicals, and Spinning Mills, etc), can now operate to full capacity.

Restrictions on industries owing to the power crisis in Punjab

It may be recalled that owing to an unprecedented rise in demand for power, the PSPCL had, as a temporary measure, ordered restrictions on Industrial consumers of the State. Significantly, the PSPCL had not imposed any restrictions on small and medium supply industrial consumers, rice shellers, cattle feed units, call centres, mushroom farms, food processing units and other essential Industries/services from the beginning.

Punjab has 99,834 small power industrial consumers besides 30,176 medium power consumers upon whom no usage restriction had been levied at all despite rising demand for power across the domestic sector. To meet up the shortage, only large supply consumers (5071 in number) which use 1000 KVA SCD had been asked to use 100 KVA for 12 hours a day. Large supply arc furnaces of which 282 operate in the state, had been restricted to 5% of SCD only.

On June 30, the power demand peaked at 14,142 MW against the supply of 12,842 MW, leaving a gap of 1,300 MW, an official of PSPCL had said. Thereafter, the Punjab government took steps, which included a cut down on power supply to high energy-consuming industries.