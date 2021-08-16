Punjab CM Sanctions Subsistence Allowance To Kin Of Indians Killed In Mosul Tragedy

In a development following the Punjab Cabinet meeting, on August 16, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh stated that the state government has paved way for subsistence allowance for the kin of Mosul (Iraq) tragedy in 2014. The state government has announced to give ex-post facto approval to remit an allowance of Rs 10,000 per month for a lifetime with effect from October 24, 2019, for family members of eight of the 27 killed in Iraq by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria terrorists (ISIS).

Previously, in May 2018, the CM Singh-led administration had decided to provide employment to one dependent family member of the victims, basis their educational qualification and government's policy along with an ex gratia amount of 5 lakhs.

Punjab CM Singh's basic allowance for Mosul tragedy victims' kin

In 2018, CM Amarinder Singh's government announced that the State Cabinet had given its approval to provide financial assistance and grant employment on compassionate grounds to the next of kin of the 26 state resident victims of fatal episodes led by the Islamic State of ISIS.

Following a Cabinet conclave in 2018, the state government even announced employment to a family member along with a monthly pension of Rs 20,000 being paid to families from the CM's Relief Fund until jobs were assigned. An official spokesperson had then stated that an ex gratia amount of 5 lakhs each to 26 dependent family members of the 27 deceased Indians from Punjab does not fall within the purview of state policy. Therefore, the government was compelled to provide certain relaxation in the policy, in view of families' ordeals. They had implemented the Punjab Victim Compensation Scheme, 2017 for providing compensation to the victims' families. The funds received under a Scheme are allocated by Punjab State Legal Services Authority as requisite compensations.

Punjabis killed in Mosul tragedy, Iraq 2014

It may be recalled that in a tragic incident, 39 Indians were held kidnapped and killed by ISIS in Mosul, Iraq in 2014. The bodies were brought back to their homeland after they had been exhumed and DNA tests conducted. In the aftermath of the Mosul tragedy back in 2018, the mortal remains of the 27 deceased Indians who hailed from Punjab were brought back to Amritsar on April 3. The deceased hailed from districts, namely, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Sangrur, Kapurthala, and Gurdaspur.

PM Modi and the then External Affairs Minister, (Late) Sushma Swaraj had pledged to leave 'no stone unturned' to bring the deceased and held countrymen back.

The MEA and particularly my colleagues @SushmaSwaraj Ji and @Gen_VKSingh Ji left no stone unturned in trying to trace and safely bring back those we lost in Mosul.



Our Government remains fully committed towards ensuring the safety of our sisters and brothers overseas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2018

Mosul was declared liberated from ISIS in July 2017. A month later, when Indian officials had arrived, they witnessed about 39 Indians held hostage by terror militants of the so-called caliphate were missing. The authorities were informed about mass graves in Badush, a village near Mosul. It had a prison cell operated by ISIS. 27 of 39 Indians who were held by atrocities of ISIS in Iraq in 2014 were brought back for their last rites.

Compensation to HIV +ves due to medical malpractices

The Punjab Cabinet, in the said meeting, also gave approval to the draft notification of 'Punjab Victim Compensation (First Amendment) Scheme- 2017', to grant compensation to the victims of transfusion of HIV positive blood due to medical negligence. The amendment enables recovery of compensation amount from the accused, wherein, the SP of the concerned district will be required to file a complaint and an application in the court, thereafter, litigation will take over.