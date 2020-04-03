'No Decision To Extend Curfew Yet,will Depend On Prevailing Situation', Says Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday made it clear that any decision on extending the curfew beyond April 14 would depend on the prevailing situation, adding that he is monitoring the situation on a daily basis.The Chief Minister was reacting to reports where the media quoted him saying that he will not lift the curfew, imposed in the light of COVID-19 crisis, on April 14. Replying to that, the Chief Minister said that no firm decision or timeline could be committed at this juncture, adding that restrictions would continue.

"Any decision on lifting or extending the curfew /lockdown in the state will be taken in the light of the situation that exists at the time," said Captain Amarinder.

'If things improve then there would be no need for such tight restrictions,' said the Chief Minister. ''However, if the situation worsens, the government will have no choice but to continue with controls, either through curfew or lockdown or any other necessary means,'' the chief minister added.

The Chief Minister, at the same time, assured the people of Punjab that his government would continue to take more and more steps to minimise the hardships of the public.

Coronavirus crisis in Punjab

With three fresh cases coming up, the number of coronavirus cases in Punjab and Chandigarh rose to 47 and 18 respectively. In Punjab, a 58-year-old man from Hoshiarpur has been infected with the virus. He was admitted to the government medical college in Amritsar after his condition deteriorated, the officials said.

The health department is trying to find out how he contracted the infection, the officials said.

Meanwhile, there are over 2060 coronavirus positive cases in India. While 53 deaths have been reported overall, 156 people have also been cured/discharged/migrated.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

