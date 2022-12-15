Punjab CM Takes U-turn On Chandigarh SSP Transfer Issue After Governor's Explosive Letter

Amid the ongoing faceoff in Punjab over the transfer of Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that everything had been cleared and a panel of IPS officers has been sent for the post. The development came after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit slammed Mann stating that the Chief Minister should ascertain facts before writing to him.

Addressing a press conference regarding the issue, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "There is no resentment between the Governor and the Punjab government, sometimes a situation like this arises. Everything has been cleared. We will send a panel of three IPS Officers of the Punjab cadre for the post of Chandigarh SSP."

Notably, Bhagwant Mann earlier on Tuesday wrote a letter to Governor Banwarilal Purohit over Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal's transfer. However, his letter to the Governor backfired after the Governor responded by saying that the Chief Minister was not apprised of the issue by his top officers. The governor also accused Mann of unnecessarily making the matter as a Punjab versus Haryana issue.

Punjab Governor slams Bhagwant Mann

In reply to the Chief Minister's letter, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday blasted on Mann and wrote an explosive letter to him regarding the transfer of Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal. The Governor in his letter clearly mentioned that the Chief Minister should have been more careful before writing to him.

"When serious inputs started coming about the misconduct of Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, I ascertained their authenticity from reliable sources, after which, I communicated telephonically with Chief Secretary of Punjab on November 28, 2022 and took a decision to remove him," the letter stated.

"Chief Secretary, Punjab also met me in my office on that very same day and apart from discussing other matters, he was also advised by me, to send a panel of IPS officers, as early as possible," the letter said, adding, "Since during this period you were busy, campaigning in Gujarat assembly poll, it was not possible for me to contact you."

CM Mann's letter to Governor

Accusing the Haryana government of violating the laid precedence, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in his letter to Punjab Governor said, "The post of Senior Superintendent of Police, Union Territory, Chandigarh has traditionally been occupied by a Punjab Cadre IPS Officer and that of Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh by a Haryana Cadre IAS Officer."

"However, I am surprised to learn that Kuldeep Singh Chahal IPS has been repatriated to Punjab prematurely and the charge of this post has been given to a Haryana Cadre IPS Officer. This is going to disturb the balance among the States in running the affairs of UT, Chandigarh," the letter added.