Punjab CM Urges PM Modi To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor Owing To Improved COVID-19 Situation

On Wednesday, July 28, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh urged PM Modi to resume operations in the Kartarpur Corridor subsequent to a consistent downward trend in the state's COVID-19 situation. He stated that the reopening would facilitate people to visit the historic shrine in Pakistan.

In anticipation of a positive consideration by PM Modi, CM Singh in his letter enumerated that the Punjab government sought to work in conjunction with the GOI to ensure adherence to vital COVID-19 related protocols, including testing and vaccination of pilgrims to the Corridor.

The movement of devotees to Kartarpur via the Corridor had been suspended since March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The Covid-19 situation in Punjab has shown signs of significant improvement in the past one month and I am happy to share that yesterday, no Covid-19 related death was reported, after almost a period of one year," he wrote. He added that due to a changed scenario, the people have evinced their desire to have darshan at Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

CM Singh further said that “we have been fortunate that the Kartarpur Corridor was opened on the auspicious occasion of the 550th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in November 2019.

"It helped fulfil the long-standing demand of “khulle darshan deedar” of the historic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, located just across the international border in Pakistan,” he added.

Where is Kartarpur Corridor?

The Kartarpur Corridor is a visa-free border crossing and corridor which connects the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to the border with India. The passage allows devotees from India to visit the gurudwara in Kartarpur which is located 4.7kms from the India-Pakistan border. Notably, pilgrims hailing from Pakistan cannot access the border crossing and cannot access the gurudwara without first obtaining an Indian visa.

The Corridor was proposed by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif as part of the Delhi-Lahore Bus diplomacy. It completed the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on September 12, 2019.

COVID-19 tally in Punjab

Punjab did not report any Covid-related death on Tuesday, July 27, according to a medical bulletin. The last time, the state saw zero fatalities was on June 10, 2020, an official of the state health department said.

Punjab, however, reported 45 fresh cases of COVID-19, which took the total count to 5,98,882, in the state, the bulletin said.

The toll, which stood at 16,281, includes three deaths that were not reported earlier, it said. There are 583 active cases of COVID-19 in Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, CM Captain Amarinder Singh stated, "Happy to share that with your active cooperation, today Punjab has not reported even a single #Covid19 related death. Congratulate all our health personnel & district administration teams. Let us keep our vigil intact & our fight against the pandemic strong. #MissionFateh"