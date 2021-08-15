Punjab CM Vows To Protect Border State Against Pakistan’s ‘nefarious Designs’

On India’s 74th Independence Day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh warned Pakistan of its notorious acts and exerted that India will not tolerate any aggression against the country territory. Bashing Pakistan for supporting and dwelling terrorists in the country, Amarinder Singh sent out a stern message to Pakistan and vowed to protect the state border adjoining the two nations. In his address to the people of the state, Punjab CM said, "We will not tolerate any aggression or attack on our territory. We will teach them (Pakistan) the lesson of their lifetime if they try to be adventurous."

"Chief Minister @Capt_Amarinder Singh, on the historic #75thIndependenceDay of the country, vowed to protect the border state against the nefarious designs of Pakistan, even as he pledged to continue fighting with the farmers for the repeal of the Centre's black Farm Laws," Punjab CMO tweeted.

Chief Minister @Capt_Amarinder Singh, on the historic #75thIndependenceDay of the country, vowed to protect the border state against the nefarious designs of Pakistan, even as he pledged to continue fighting with the farmers for the repeal of the Centre’s black Farm Laws. pic.twitter.com/M4hlHC4wo8 — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) August 15, 2021

"To mark the historic #75thIndependenceDay of the country, Chief Minister @Capt_Amarinder Singh announced Rs 1200 crore worth of projects for the development of link roads, phirnis and roads, along with a slew of SC welfare programmes," CMO Punjab's tweet read.

To mark the historic #75thIndependenceDay of the country, Chief Minister @Capt_Amarinder Singh announced Rs.1200 crore worth of projects for the development of link roads, phirnis and roads, along with a slew of SC welfare programmes.https://t.co/kO8So3RUS3 — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) August 15, 2021

Apart from this, Captain Amarinder Singh also took the opportunity to re-address his support to the farmers protesting against the farm laws. In his speech, he didn’t forget to mention their consistent efforts to fight the bill passed by the Modi government’s brute majority in Parliament. In addition, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh approved Rs 1200 worth of projects for the development of link roads, phirnis, and roads and a plethora of scheduled caste welfare programmes in a statement released by the Punjab CMO. He also stated that legislation would be promulgated soon that would require budgetary spending on Dalit welfare to be equal to the percentage of the scheduled caste population.

Free X-rays and dialysis services in govt hospitals

Some other significant measures, including a free health insurance scheme and some free medical services, will also be on the government’s development list. "The Punjab CM further informed that a universal health insurance scheme would be launched shortly. Other than this, Singh announced that certain expensive medical procedures and tests like Dialysis and X-Rays would be made free at government hospitals. Regularisation of all Safai Karamcharis working for the past 10 years and increase in the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi Workers, Mini Anganwadi Worker and Helpers by Rs 600, Rs.500 and Rs300 respectively were among other key announcements made by the Chief Minister," the statement reads.

Farmers' Debt Relief Scheme

To boost the state’s economy, he also announced a new set of a whopping 1150 reforms for Medium and Small Enterprises (MSMEs). The government is also considering paying Rs 520 crores to 2.85 lakh landless farmers under the Debt Relief scheme on August 20, the birth anniversary of late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. "Further, debt relief up to Rs 50,000 would be shortly given to about 16,000 beneficiaries of SC and BC Corporation at the cost of Rs 62 crore," it said.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image Credit: PTI