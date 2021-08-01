Punjab CM Wants Shaheed Udham Singh's Belongings Retrieved From UK; Call It Part Of 'legac

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, said that the personal belongings of Shaheed Udham Singh must be brought back to India. The CM, while speaking on the 82nd martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh, said that the state government would soon take up the issue to retrieve the pistol and diary of the martyr from the United Kingdom. Captain Amarinder Singh informed that he would soon approach the Union Ministry of External Affairs with the issue. The CM also urged the government to take up the matter with the British administration.

Shaheed Udham Singh's pistol should be part of his memorial, says Punjab CM

Captain Amarinder Singh, while speaking to the reporters on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh, opinionated that the government must retrieve his belongings from the UK. The CM said that the ashes of the martyr were returned to India after 40 years of extensive efforts. Amarinder Singh went on to add that the martyr’s pistol, which he used to kill the then Lt. Governor of Punjab Michael O'Dwyer, is currently in Scotland along with his diary. The CM said that the two items are part of a 'legacy' and thus belongs to be in India.

The Punjab CM further added that the government of India should further take up this matter with the British High Commission. The CM said that the items should be part of the newly built Shaheed Udham Singh’s memorial. He said there are several memorials like Jallianwala Bagh, Hussainiwala and soon another memorial in the memory of numerous unknown heroes of freedom struggle would be constructed so as to pay glowing tributes to these sons of the soil. The Punjab CM said that such monuments work as a reminder of our glorious legacy of valour. He also called the memorial ‘instrumental’ in imbibing the spirit of patriotism amongst youngsters.

Haryana CM pays tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh

Apart from Captain Amarinder Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also paid a heartfelt tribute to the great revolutionary Shaheed Udham Singh on his Martyrdom day. Khattar took to his Twitter to remember the Shaheed. “Tributes to Sardar Udham Singh, the brave son of Mother Bharati, who went to London for the martyrdom of innocent countrymen in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, on his death anniversary. His dedication and sacrifice towards the motherland will always be remembered by this country,” the Haryana CM tweeted.

IMAGE: PTI/ TWITTER