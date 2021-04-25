Last Updated:

Punjab CM Writes To Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Requests Him To Increase Oxygen Quota

According to Punjab CM, the state requires an increased quota of 250 MT of liquid oxygen needed each day.

Amid oxygen shortage in several states, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh on Saturday wrote a letter to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan requesting to increase the oxygen quota of the state. The Chief Minister wrote that an extra quota is required in wake of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.  
 


Punjab's COVID-19 situation

On Sunday, the state recorded 5,724 fresh COVID-19 cases while the number of fatalities increased with 92 more deaths. A total of 8,356 people have died due to COVID-19 virus while the total number of positive cases is 3,32,110. Overall, 2,949 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours. Amongst districts, Ludhiana has been reporting the highest number of cases with 861 fresh COVID-19 infections followed by 802 cases from Mohali, 592 cases from Bathinda, 544 cases from Jalandhar, and 465 cases from Patiala. 

On April 24, six patients died due to a shortage of oxygen in Amritsar Hospital. The iron and steel industry of the state has been shut down to ensure maximum oxygen supply to the hospitals. Several hospitals in Punjab have been complaining about a shortage of oxygen. The state witnessed a sharp rise in oxygen demand recently. The Punjab government has also planned to set control rooms in state at the earliest. 

Farmers' Protest underway

Meanwhile, farmers show no signs of ending agitation despite an increasing number of cases in India, especially in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. Recently, protestors were reported saying that COVID is a conspiracy of Modi government to end the farmers' protest. It has been 150 days since farmers began the protest. Moreover, the increasing number of cases in neighboring areas of Delhi and Haryana, where maximum focus of farmers' protest lies, has affected Punjab on a larger scale. 

