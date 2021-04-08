Punjab CM Writes To PM, Seeks Flexibility For States To Devise Local Vaccination Strategy

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to give State governments a little flexibility in devising their local strategies within the broad parameters of the Centre’s approach in relation to Covid vaccination.

Elaborating on his request, he wrote, "All teachers and staff in all educational institutions should be immunised to enable resumption of physical classes once the surge abates. Also, occupation-based immunisation for judges and judicial officers, bus drivers and conductors, elected representatives at all levels, etc. should be allowed."

Singh also requested the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to share the schedule for the supply of vaccines with the States over the next quarter, based on their confirmed supply orders.

It is pertinent to mention here that daily vaccinations in the State have increased from 20,000 per day in mid-March to around 85-90,000 per day, with a maximum of 1.32 lakh vaccinations on April 3, 2021.

Increase RT-PCR testing

Sharing the overall testing figures for the state, Captain Amarinder said that 40,000 COVID tests per day are being conducted, of which more than 90 per cent are RT-PCR and less than 10 per cent Rapid Antigen Test. Punjab’s testing per million is higher than the national average, and is now being increased to 50,000 per day, he added.

Having said that, he requested the PM to increase RT-PCR testing in the region.

"Direct central institutions like IISER, IMTech, AIIMS Bathinda and PGIMER, Chandigarh to increase the RT-PCR testing from Punjab."

COVID scenario in Punjab

In the last 24 hours, Punjab recorded 2,997 new Covid-19 cases, pushing up the active cases to 25,855 and the cumulative caseload to 2,60,020. With 63 more deaths, the death toll in Punjab due to Covid-19 reached 7,278.

In order to bring this worrisome situation under control, the State has imposed a night curfew across all districts from 9 pm to 5 am. Restrictions had been imposed on numbers in outdoor and indoor social gatherings, and in cinema halls and malls, while all educational institutions and Anganwadi Centres are closed and school examinations postponed.

(Credits-PTI/ANI/PIXABAY)