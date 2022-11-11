'Punjab CM's Administration Skill Is Abysmal': BJP's Subhash Sharma On Continuous Murders

"Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has no plans on working towards proper law and order in the state," says Punjab BJP General Secretary Subhash Sharma, after two high-profile murders were reported in Punjab in just one week. The recent one transpired on Friday when Pradeep Singh Kataria, a follower of the Dera Sacha Sauda was shot dead in broad daylight in the Faridkot district.

Speaking to Republic, Sharma said that these incidents are happening because Punjab has a weak government and claimed that this has been going on for months. "The government is so weak in Punjab. And our Chief Minister, who also has the Home Ministry, has no focus toward fixing law and order in the state," the BJP Secy said. "And you mentioned two incidents; in the last four-five months, on an average, there is one murder every other day. There is dacoity going on in the state. Punjab is infested with the fear of gangsters currently," he added.

"This complete collapse of law and order in Punjab is an extremely serious issue. And when such a situation arises, there is a breeding ground for anti-national elements and they get encouraged. Whatever is happening is because the Punjab government's political will and administration skills are both abysmal," Sharma said.

"And Bhagwant Mann is only focused on polishing Arvind Kejriwal's politics as he is seen touring Himachal and Haryana. He recently spent 10-15 days in Gujarat," the BJP leader reminded. "So whatever's happening in Punjab is the AAP government's complete failure in Gujarat on every front especially in the law and order issue."

Two murders in one week

The latest murder of the Dera follower led to the arrest of three accused, out of all six that have been identified. While one of the arrested culprits is a 26-year-old Jitender, two of them are said to be juveniles. According to sources, Khalistani-link has emerged in the shooting as the shooters were following the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, an associate of fugitive Harvinder Singh Rinda and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Just a few days earlier, Shiv Sena's Hindu activist Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Amritsar. This case also had links to pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla, who was seen celebrating Suri's death. In a video, Gopal Singh Chawla said to be associated with Pakistan's ISI, reportedly gave threats to certain individuals currently in Punjab.