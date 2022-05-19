Punjab: Cong MLA To Seek Withdrawal Of Cases Against Key Conspirator Of Patiala Violence

In the recent development around the Patiala violence case, the Congress Party in Punjab is backing the key conspirator of the clashes, Barjinder Singh Parwana. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira will meet the Director-General of the Punjab Police and will appeal to the senior police officer of the state to withdraw cases against Parwana pertaining to the Patiala violence.

Backing the key conspirator of the violence that erupted outside the Kali Devi temple in Patiala, Sukhpal Khaira accompanied by the family of Parwana, will meet DGP Punjab on May 20 and will request him to withdraw cases against Parwana that were registered against him in connection to the Patiala violence.

Earlier, the MLA from Bholath, Khaira, lambasted the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government for arresting Parwana in the Patiala violence. Khaira said that Parwana is projected as the main accused which is wrong, adding further that more Sikh youths are being framed and tortured in connection with the Patiala violence.

Charges slapped against Parwana, Singla

Earlier, the Punjab police slapped fresh charges against Barjinder Singh Parwana and Harish Singla for attacking the Kali Devi temple and using objectionable language against Hindus. According to the information, the Police have added section 295-A IPC against the accused of hurting religious sentiments. The sections have been added in all 6 FIRs pertaining to the case.

It is significant to mention that the Patiala Police arrested Parwana, Harish Singla along with others in connection with the violence that broke out after Khalistan supporters clashed with Shiv Sena workers over the latter's 'anti-Khalistan' march in the region. Brandishing swords and sticks, pro-separatist Khalistan sympathisers were seen taking on the Sena workers near the Kali Mata temple in Patiala on April 29. Following the attack that left at least four injured, FIRs were filed against all accused and conspirators in the case.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier Republic Media Network accessed exclusive footage of the violence in which Parwana, sporting a saffron turban, was seen asking his aides to gather weapons and trigger violence. Not just that, he was also seen provoking people to join what seemed like pre-planned violence in the anti-Khalistani march.

Patiala violence

The violence transpired during an anti-separatist march in Patiala, carried out by one of the many factions of Shiv Sena present in Punjab on April 29. The rallying motto was 'Khalistani Murdabad' (death to pro-Khalistan) when Nihang Sikhs, said to be a warrior sect of the Sikh community, allegedly barged into the demonstration and protested against the rally which led to violence causing hurt to four, including two policemen.