Punjab Congress MP Reprimands DGP On 'Police's Inefficiency' To Control Drug Menace

Days after the conclusion of Punjab Polls, Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla wrote a letter to the DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra on Wednesday and reprimanded the police administration for not working efficiently to control the growing drug menace in the state. While noting that he had been approaching the state police time and again to inform them about the rising discontent among the people about the drug addiction, Lok Sabha MP complained that Punjab Police had maintained an ‘ignore it attitude’ on the issue.

He underscored that the efforts of the Punjab police to fight the drug menace are not enough and they show a lackadaisical attitude despite knowing about the drug peddlers and mafias. Aujla complained of police ‘keeping its eyes shut,’ despite being alerted about perpetrators on several occasions.

Recoveries of contraband from users & peddlers are never traced back to their origin, leading to acquittal of the arrested. High time for Punjab police administration to implement an effective anti-drug operation: Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in a letter to DGP, Punjab Police pic.twitter.com/mjrUEfbW2q — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

Congress MP writes to DGP Punjab, notes Police's inefficiency to deal with drug menace

In the letter, he wrote, “I have been working against the drug menace for a long and have on many occasions alerted district police to take action, but the ‘keep shut eye' attitude of local police has made residents lose their trust in our police administration.”

He claimed that there are several unauthorised ‘Satta Centres’ in Amritsar which are the breeding grounds of crime and serve as an open drug, hooch peddling/ selling stations, and the police needs to keep a check on it.

Congress MP further highlighted that the anti-drug campaigns are not running efficiently by the police as there is great dissatisfaction among people about the escalating drug addiction. “This great discontent is suggestive of the fact that so-called anti-drug campaigns and the investigations in drug mafias/peddlers cases are being handled in an inefficient manner in the state of Punjab for which some black sheep in state government and police administration is responsible.”

Amritsar MP notes hand of 'black sheep' in recklessly growing drug addiction

Hinting that there are ‘senior policemen and politicians involved in the drug mafia business, Aujla brought up the influence of the ‘black sheep,’ in Punjab police's inability to effectively control the menace that has gripped the youth in Punjab and has cost many lives.

“The names of several senior officers and politicians have cropped up in drug trafficking investigations on multiple occasions, but they are lying on the sealed cover instead of being acted upon,” Gurjeet Singh Aujla wrote firmly.

The problem of Drug addictions has been vociferously raised by all political parties during campaigning in the bygone elections. While all have made big claims and promises, the issue is a big problem for the upcoming government to solve.

Image: ANI