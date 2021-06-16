Punjab Contractual Teachers Protest; Seek Job Regularisation And Revised Salary

Non-permanent teachers of Punjab School Education Board on Wednesday staged a protest against the state government seeking job regularisation and salary enhancement. Hundreds of teachers were seen outside the School Education Board building in Sector 62, Mohali, and blocked the office of the Education Secretary.

Around five persons were seen on top of the building with petrol-filled bottles in their hands. The protesting teachers claimed that if they are pressurised and their demands are not fulfilled, they will swallow Sulfa (Sulfonamide) tablets or set themselves on fire. There are around 13,000 teachers, some working for 16-18 years but are still not regular employees. The state government has not fulfilled the promises and keeps on postponing a meeting, stated a protester.

Teachers demand meeting with Punjab Education Minister

According to the teachers, they have been working on a contract basis for years, and now they are putting a demand to get regularization from this year. The protesting teachers have now gheraoed the school building and demanding a meeting with the Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla. Despite being unwell, protesters are not ready to vacate the place.

Amid protest, a heavy police force has been deployed outside the school buiding to maintain law and order situation. The local administration of Mohali is trying to mellow down the protest, but the teachers are adamant about their demands.

'Make us permanent': Baljeet Kaur, Protester

While speaking to Republic TV, a protester named Baljeet Kaur said, "Our demand is that make us regular. It's been more than 15 years. In the beginning, we were paid Rs 1000, then 2000 then 2500 now they have done Rs 5000. No one can survive in Rs 5000 it's nothing. Today we will take something along with us, We will not return empty-handed".

