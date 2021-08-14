In a bizzare incident caught on camera, an assistant sub-inspector was dragged by a car in Patiala's Model Town area on Saturday. Punjab Police's ASI Suba Singh signalled to stop a car while conducting a random security check ahead of Independence Day. However, instead of stopping, the driver pressed the accelerator, in an attempt to evade the checking.

The driver, reportedly drunk, drove at a high speed, hitting the cop while he attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver then dragged Suba Singh with the car, before running over his leg. The ASI sustained a fracture and is currently hospitalised.

"The car driver dragged the police personnel along with the car to evade checking. The car has been traced, further investigation is underway," says Hemant Sharma, DSP City

Patiala SP Varun Sharma informed that the ASI was admitted to the hospital and has suffered a fracture. The car, registered in Haryana's Rewari district has been traced and further action is underway.

Man mowed down by speeding car in Karnataka; dies

In a similar incident in Karnataka's Hassan district, a biker was mowed down by a speeding car on August 10, leaving him dead on the spot. In the video of the horrendous accident, a white coloured overspeeding car can be seen getting rammed into the biker at the Aluru Taluk of Haasan district. The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Manjunath.

The biker's body crashed into a minivan parked beside the road. The deceased was left completely helpless after the accident. Onlookers rushed to help the biker while an ambulance was called to the spot immediately.

Image: Republicworld.com