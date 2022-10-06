Punjab Cops Bust Drone-based Arms Smuggling Bid, Prisoner Among 2 Held; Pistols Recovered

The Punjab police on October 5 busted a drone-based arms smuggling bid and arrested two people, one of whom is a prisoner. The police, based on the inputs received from the arrested people, also recovered 10 foreign-made pistols including five .30 bore (made in China) and five 9mm (made in USA Beretta) along with eight spare magazines from both of them.

Those arrested have been identified as Jaskaran Singh of Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran, currently lodged at Sub Jail Goindwal Sahib, and Rattanbir Singh of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran, out on bail.

CI Wing of #PunjabPolice busts a drone-based arms/ammunition smuggling module by arresting its two members including a prisoner who was brought on production warrant & recovered 10 foreign made pistols along with 8 spare magazines & a mobile phone. #ActionAgainstCrime pic.twitter.com/FnqczibDjS — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) October 5, 2022

Accused in Jail was in contact with Pak-based smugglers

The Police have also recovered a mobile phone concealed by Jaskaran in his barrack.

AIG Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar, Amarjit Singh Bajwa said that the accused Jaskaran Singh confessed that he was using a mobile phone in jail to contact Pak-based smugglers through WhatsApp for smuggling narcotics and ammunition from Pakistan via drones.

The AIG further revealed how Singh was in contact with Rattanbir who securely retrieved the consignments dropped via drones from different border areas. Pertinently, Rattanbir is also a co-accused in various NDPS cases with Jaskaran Singh.

Ammunition recovered based on inputs from Jaskaran

The consignment of five .30 bore pistols along with four spare magazines was recovered from the location as revealed by accused Jaskaran, at Village Pidhi on Taran Taran-Ferozepur Road, which was concealed by Rattanbir on the intervening night of September 28 and 29, 2022, informed AIG Amarjit Singh Bajwa.

He also said that acting further on Jaskaran's inputs, the Police teams of Counter Intelligence Amritsar managed to arrest Rattanbir from Khemkaran and on his disclosure, five more Pistols of 9 MM were recovered along with four spare magazines, which were concealed by him near drain at village Machhike in Khemkaran.

A case FIR No. 30 dated 04.10.2022 has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station SSOC Amritsar.

BSF foil Narco-terror bid in Punjab

On the same day, October 5, the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Punjab foiled a Narco-terror attempt a distance away from the international border adjoining Amritsar and recovered 2.060 Kg of suspected narcotics substance, and a carton containing 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Image: @punjabPoliceInd