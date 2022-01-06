Punjab Cops Ignored SPG Blue Book Protocol Despite Intel Input During PM's Visit: Official

After taking cognizance of the security lapse by the Punjab Police during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, the Union Home Ministry has levelled another serious charge against the state police accusing them of not following the 'Blue Book' which instructs to prepare a contingency route for the PM's visit. As per ANI, a senior MHA official said that despite having intelligence inputs about the protestors on the roads, the Punjab Police did not prepare any contingency route as specified in the Blue Book of the Special Protection Group (SPG) for any kind of adverse situation.

Notably, the SPG's Blue Book lays down certain security guidelines to be followed for the protection of the Prime Minister among others. Meanwhile, he also said that the Punjab Police was alert about the protestors as they were in constant contact with the officials of the Intelligence Bureau and had also assured complete protection to the VIP but failed to do so.

Detailing the protocol, the MHA official said that the SPG personnel would remain in close proximity to the Prime Minister, while the other security measures have to be taken care of by the state government. Further, in case of any sort of developments, the police updates SPG and thus the movement of the VIP is changed accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has already sought the details of the security measures including deployment, picket, rooftop deployment, barricade among others as taken by the Punjab Police during the PM's visit. Also, a report has been sought from the intelligence agencies over the security lapse.

PM Modi's Punjab visit halted after a serious security lapse

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Punjab Firozpur was cancelled after a serious security lapse. Reacting upon the same, the Ministry of Home Affairs pulled up the Punjab government for the same and asked to take strict action regarding the same.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has set up a high-level team to investigate the security lapses into PM Modi's visit on Wednesday after it failed to deploy additional security on the road which was blocked by protesting farmers while PM's convoy was stuck on the flyover. A three-member committee has been formed which will submit a report within 3 days.

Image: PTI/Republic World