Punjab Court Sends Amritpal Singh's Key Aide To Three-day Police Remand

Joga Singh, who was arrested by police for allegedly providing shelter and other assistance to Amritpal Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, was produced before a court on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India
He was apprehended in a joint operation by the Amritsar Police (Rural) and the Hoshiarpur Police; Image: ANI


A court here on Sunday sent a close aide of radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to three-day police remand.

A resident of Ludhiana and in-charge of a "dera" in Pilibhit, Joga Singh was nabbed from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib after he crossed over to Punjab from Haryana, police had said.

He was apprehended in a joint operation by the Amritsar Police (Rural) and the Hoshiarpur Police.

Joga Singh had been in direct contact with Amritpal Singh, police had said. It was Joga Singh who brought Amritpal and his other aide Papalpreet back to Punjab.

Amritpal and Papalpreet fled Punjab following a police crackdown on March 18. They returned to the state on March 28. Papalpreet has already been arrested.

Police launched a major crackdown last month against Amritpal and the members of his "Waris Punjab De" outfit.

The Khalistan sympathiser escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18 by switching vehicles and changing appearances.

Amritpal and his associates have been booked in several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants. 

