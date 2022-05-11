Punjab Crackdown On VIP Culture: Security Cover Of Senior State Politicians Slashed

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered the slashing of the security cover provided to senior state politicians including former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.

The names of the other politicians whose security categorisation has been changed include former deputy CM OP Soni, former Cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Former LS MP Sunil Jakhar, former Cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla, eX-MLA Parminder Singh Pinky, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Navtej Singh Cheema, and Kewal Singh Dhillon.

Punjab Government's earlier order on withdrawal of security cover

The state government had earlier, in a letter, issued orders to reduce the security cover of 184 former ministers, ex-MLAs and senior leaders. The letter, dated April 20, was sent to senior police officers, including police commissioners and senior superintendents of police. Prominent among those who lost their security cover are former ministers Surjit Kumar Rakhra, Sucha Singh Chottepur, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Madan Mohan Mittal, Tota Singh, and Gulzar Singh Ranike.

Family of former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Raninder Singh, the son of former CM Amarinder Singh, Puneet Kaur, the wife of former minister Adesh Partap Singh, Kairon, Arjun Badal, the son of former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal had to also let go of their security cover.

403 cops return to their parent police stations

After the withdrawal of the security of senior politicians, over 403 police personnel were relieved from their security duty and returned to their original police stations.

Addressing a roadshow in Amritsar, ANI quoted Mann as saying, "We will utilise police for what they are meant to do (work for common people); we will not bother them (with security duties of VIPs). We have decreased the security of 122 people and due to that 403 police personnel and 27 police vehicles have returned to the police stations."

(Image: PTI/@BhagwantMann/Twitter)