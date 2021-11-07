Punjab Cuts VAT On Petrol & Diesel By Rs 10 & Rs 5, 1st Cong-ruled State To Follow Centre

Buckling to Centre's taunts over reducing Value added tax (VAT) on Petrol and Diesel, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday, slashed VAT by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre respectively. The new reduced rates will kick in from Sunday midnight. With this reduction, Punjab is the first Congress-ruled state to slash fuel rates after Centre's own reduction. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.

Punjab slashes VAT on Petrol & diesel

We have decided to decrease petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre, respectively, to be effective from midnight today: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/Q3PP1scPeo — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

Centre slashes fuel prices

Ahead of Diwali, on November 3, excise duty on petrol and diesel were reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from November 4. As per govt sources, the reduction in excise duty on diesel being double that of petrol are meant as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. States have also been urged to reduce VAT on petrol & diesel to give relief to consumers.

"The Government of India has made efforts to ensure that there is no energy shortage in the country and that commodities such as petrol and diesel are available adequately to meet our requirements. The reduction in excise duty on Petrol and Diesel will also boost consumption and keep inflation low, thus helping the poor and middle classes. Today’s decision is expected to further spur the overall economic cycle," read the govt press release.

Later, 22 States and two union territories also reduced Value added tax (VAT) on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers. However, 14 non-BJP states and 6 UTs have not reduced VAT in Petrol and Diesel. These states are Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, read a PIB press release

After PIB's taunt, Meghalaya and Odisha cut their VAT on fuel by Rs 5.20/lt and Rs 3/lt respectively. Opposition-ruled states which have often slammed the Centre for the astronomical fuel price rise have not cut VAT rates, urging the Centre to release GST compensation to cash-starved states. BJP has slammed the Opposition of politicising the issue and not provide relief to consumers. Incidentally, of the 22 states where VAT has been reduced - six are up for polls next year - Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Manipur, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Goa.