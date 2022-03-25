Punjab: Devotees Offer Liquor As 'Prasad' At Baba Rode Shah Shrine In Amritsar

In an unusual practice, devotees offered liquor at Baba Rode Shah shrine and distributed it among people as 'Prasad' during a two-day annual fair. The fair that started in Bhoma village in Amritsar district of Punjab on Thursday has been held for the last 90 years. During the fair, devotees of Baba visit the shrine and offers liquor, which is then distributed to visitors as ‘Prasad’.

Liquor offering at Baba Rode Shah shrine

The uniqueness of the Baba Rode Shah shrine is the acceptance of liquor as an offering from the devotees. The devotees scramble to reach the shrine every year where liquor is distributed in glasses. According to legend, the Baba, who belonged to Dhawaan village in Gurdaspur district, left his family and settled in Bhoma in 1896, where the shrine is currently situated.

Interestingly, the Baba who later became a saint was once approached by a farmer of the village over concern of not having a child despite being married for years. It is believed that the couple welcomed a child with the blessings of the saint. Following this, the couple offered a hefty sum of Rs 500 to the saint for his blessings. However, Baba refused to accept the money and asked the couple to purchase a bottle of liquor and offer it as Parsad to his devotees.

Later on, the Baba died in 1924. Since then, a fair is held in his memory every year and people from all around the region visit the shrine during the festival to seek his blessings by offering liquor. Several men, as well as women, are seen pouring into the shrine during the fair to receive liquor as 'prasad'. Last year, the shrine in Punjab had made headlines after devotees were seen crowding the shrine premises flaunting all COVID norms.

Image: TWITTER/ @ANI