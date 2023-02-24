Punjab DGP Appeals For Peace After Amritsar Anarchy, Silent On Amritpal Aide's Release

A day after the supporters of Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh stormed the Ajnala police station, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Friday said that the police worked with utmost restraint as the demonstrators used the holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield and attacked police personnel in a cowardly manner. However, it is important to note that the DGP remained silent on the release of Lovepreet Toofan, a close aide of Waris Punjab De group chief Amritpal Singh.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, “The demonstration was permitted when under the cover of Palki Sahib of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji, police were attacked in a cowardly manner and sharp-edge weapons were used.” He further stated, “After analysing the video footage, action will be taken against those who attacked the police.”

"Police acted with utmost restraint due to the maryada of Guru Granth Sahib and preserved it. Six policemen were injured in the incident. We have acted with restraint on account of presence of the holy Guru Granth Sahib because if the police opened fire, it would have led to more issues,” the Punjab DGP added.

"As far as yesterday's incident is concerned, appropriate action will be taken. Video footage is being analysed. International hockey player Jugraj Singh who was there was injured with 11 stitches. He was hit with sharp-edged weapons," Yadav informed.

The DGP also said that the Punjab police are trying to maintain peace and harmony in the state and added that certain elements are trying to destabilise the peace.

Amritpal's aide Lovepreet Toofan released

A day after the violent rampage took place in Punjab's Amritsar, the close aide of Amritpal Singh, Lovepreet Toofan, was released by the Punjab police on Friday, February 24. Ordering Toofan’s release, the Ajnala court stated that Toofan's release is based on evidence found.

"Entire community is one and we should get out of this slavery. I thank all our Sikh officers. Along with my community members, we will now go to Golden Temple to pay obeisance,” Lovepreet Toofan said after getting the clean chit from the court.